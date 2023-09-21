USD 501 embraces fitness at Family Fun Night

Students from the district and their families were able to play some games and read up on...
Students from the district and their families were able to play some games and read up on nutrition, exercise, and other ways to stay healthy.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka students got a chance to embrace fitness tonight at Hummer Sports Park.

Topeka Public Schools held its annual Family Fitness Fun Night. Students from the district and their families were able to play some games and read up on nutrition, exercise, and other ways to stay healthy.

“We’re learning about how to be healthy throughout your life and starting at a young age and learning about what you can do with your body,” student Anaya said.

“We have tons of booths educating people on various health initiatives,” USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said. “It’s just an amazing time to all come together around fitness.”

There were about 1,500 students in attendance.

