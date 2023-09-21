Two military jets set to fly over KU campus in advance of football game

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two military jets are scheduled to fly over the University of Kansas campus in advance of the football game this Friday and Saturday.

KU officials said the two military jets will fly over the campus twice this week between KU and Brigham Young University.

KU officials indicated the jets will fly over David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium about 15 minutes before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to KU officials, the jets will do a practice run over the stadium at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

KU officials noted both flyovers will begin from the south and proceed north over the stadium.

