Two flee from truck-moped collision Thursday morning in west-central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were reported to have fled from the scene after the moped they were on collided with a pickup truck Thursday morning in west-central Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.n. Thursday near W. Munson and Jewell in west-central Topeka.

Police at the scene said initial reports indicated a moped was traveling east on S.W. Munson when it failed to stop at a stop sign.

The moped then collided with a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was headed north on S.W. Jewell.

Police said the truck had the right-of-way as there were no stop signs at the intersection for traffic on S.W. Jewell.

The pickup truck came to a stop a short distance north of Munson in the 1100 block of S.W. Jewell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The moped was towed from the scene by Heartland Recovery.

Police were continuing their investigation into the collision.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.