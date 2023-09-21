Two additional suspects arrested in Topeka robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local authorities have arrested two additional suspects for a robbery that occurred earlier this month.

On September 3, the Topeka Police Department responded to a robbery in the 300 block of SE Lawrence St.

Upon arrival, officers found two individuals who had been assaulted and robbed with a firearm.

Detectives identified 20-year-old Cristian Soto of Topeka. Soto was located, arrested, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple charges.

Two additional suspects were identified as Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, and Raul A. Retana Jr., 22, of Topeka.

On September 20, 2023, around 3 p.m., Isley and Retana were located, arrested, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Darian J. Isley

Aggravated assault; Use of deadly weapon

Aggravated Robbery; Armed w/dangerous weapon

Theft <$1,500 All Other

Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted of person/drug felony; firearm used in crime

Warrant

Raul A. Retana

Aggravated battery; Knowingly use physical contact in angry/rude manner w/weapon

Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon

Aggravated Robbery; Armed w/dangerous weapon

Theft <$1,500 All Other

