Travis Kelce addresses ‘hilarious’ online gossip of Taylor Swift rumors

FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.(The Associated Press)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Could Taylor Swift make an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for a Chiefs game in the near future?

In a Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee show, star tight end Travis Kelce implied that he has invited the pop star to Kansas City for a football game.

“I threw the ball in her court and you know, I told her, you know, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So we’ll see what happens in the near future,’ Kelce told McAfee.

On the subject of him and Swift being such an item in the gossip world, Kelce laughed it off.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten,” Kelce said. “It’s like an old game in school called Telephone, where everybody is just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff. No one actually knows what’s going on.”

Kelce then jokingly went off on his brother Jason, who confirmed the relationship rumor during a weekly interview on Wednesday with a Philadelphia radio station.

“The guy is absolutely ridic— can’t stay out of the freaking headlines,” Travis said.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Travis Kelce says annual charity event is going ‘old school’

Taylor Swift is no stranger to Arrowhead Stadium. In July, she performed on consecutive nights as part of her Era’s Tour.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Case opens after teen dies as deputy attempts to take her home from party
Man found dead died in interstate accident, KHP records state
FILE
Allegations of inmate abuse push investigation at Topeka Correctional Facility
Isley and Retana
Two additional suspects arrested in Topeka robbery
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert

Latest News

Three Manhattan High School students have been named Commended Students by the National Merit...
National Merit Scholarship Corporation names finalists, Commended Students
Washburn University will celebrate Family Weekend this week.
Washburn University to celebrate Family Weekend
FILE
Leaders recognize National Teach Ag Day in honor of agricultural educators
Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado
AMC will show Blue Beetle as a $5 Fan Fave in September 2023.
AMC shows Blue Beetle as $5 Fan Fave for Hispanic Heritage Month