TPD arrests two robbery suspects

Isley and Retana
Isley and Retana(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After further investigation, local authorities have arrested two additional suspects for a robbery that occurred earlier this month.

On September 3, the Topeka Police Department responded to a robbery in the 300 block of SE Lawrence St.

Upon arrival, officers found two individuals who had been assaulted and robbed with a firearm.

As a result of the investigation, detectives identified a suspect, Cristian Soto, 20, of Topeka. Soto was located, arrested, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on multiple charges.

Two additional suspects were identified as Darian J. Isley, 20, of Topeka, and Raul A. Retana Jr., 22, of Topeka.

On September 20, 2023, around 3 p.m., Isley and Retana were located, arrested, and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

Darian J. Isley

  • Aggravated assault; Use of deadly weapon
  • Aggravated Robbery; Armed w/dangerous weapon
  • Theft <$1,500 All Other
  • Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted of person/drug felony; firearm used in crime
  • Warrant

Raul A. Retana

  • Aggravated battery; Knowingly use physical contact in angry/rude manner w/weapon
  • Aggravated assault; Use of a deadly weapon
  • Aggravated Robbery; Armed w/dangerous weapon
  • Theft <$1,500 All Other

