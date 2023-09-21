Thursday forecast: Mild today, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The mild weather sticks around through Saturday with highs more seasonal by Sunday behind a front Saturday night. Monitoring highest chances for storms tonight into Friday morning then again Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

Taking Action:

Those with outdoor plans Friday morning and Saturday afternoon need to be extra aware of the weather conditions with storms and possible severe weather.

Keep checking back for updates on our storm chances tonight through Saturday night for more specific details. Have ways to receive warnings and don’t forget to seek shelter if you see lightning or hear thunder, don’t wait until it starts raining.



Confidence is starting to increase on when the highest impacts are going to be when it comes to storms in the area. Specific details like how widespread the rain will be and how severe the storms will be remain a bit unknown and this will continue to have to be taken on a day by day basis.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds. Can’t rule out a few spotty showers/storms in the afternoon however most spots will be dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Highest chance for storms will be in the morning meaning those afternoon/evening activities (for now) look to be ok. Even if there is any rain or storms it would be more isolated than the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

With mainly dry conditions Friday night into Saturday morning (although one model is indicating rain during that time), the question is how quickly will the front push through. This will determine how widespread the afternoon/evening storms will be and how severe the storms will be. Prepare for the highest risk of storms to be after 4pm east of HWY 75 but if you’re west you need to be ready as well. While wind and heavy rain will be the primary concern, hail and even a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

Storms will push out of the area Saturday night leaving Sunday dry. There may be some lingering showers Sunday closer to the KC area so something to monitor for the Chiefs game but at this time nothing too impactful.

Next week will mainly be dry with highs near seasonal before a chance of storms increases between the Wednesday night into Thursday timeframe.

