Stormont Vail Health offers drive-thru flu vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health began offering drive-thru flu vaccines today in the Capital City.

The next drive-thru flu vaccine clinic will be on Thursday, Sept. 28 in Topeka, Kan. The clinics will continue throughout October for children and adults in Topeka, Manhattan and Junction City.

Adults 19 and older and children 7 months and older can receive the flu vaccine at their designated times and locations. View a schedule for the drive-thru flu vaccine clinics HERE.

The drive-thru flu vaccine clinics are only for established patients who have received a flu vaccine previously.

Stormont Vail Health reminds patients that the seasonal flu vaccine is important for pregnant women, people 65 and older and others with chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. People with chronic illnesses may have an increased chance of developing pneumonia as a result of getting the flu. Those who may have close contact with high-risk individuals, including infants, should also be vaccinated. This might include adults or children living with, or caring for, people at high risk of developing complications. For more information, visit the Stormont Vail Health website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.