Shawnee County Commission makes decision on Oakland pool

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Commission made a decision about the revamp of the Oakland pool.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Shawnee County Commissioners approved the plan to build a new pool in Oakland. To stay on budget at $3.9 million, the design has been scaled back.

The Shawnee County Commission changed the plan to not include slides, a current channel or extra shaded areas, but emphasized that those aspects can be added at a later time as more money becomes available.

”We have created a design for that pool right now that would get it slightly under the $4 million mark,” said Tim Laurent, director of Shawnee County Parks and Recreation. “This would have a diving board, I think a basketball goal and really that is the only amenities. There is a zero-depth that is there, but it wouldn’t have the slide or the current channel or any shade.”

Work on the project will begin soon as the Shawnee County Commission wants to have the revamped pool open by next summer.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.