Scholar Athlete of The Week: McCall Beall

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our first Scholar Athlete of 2023 sponsored by Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer is McCall Beall from Topeka High School.

Beall plays tennis and softball for the Trojans. Beall has won two state championships in softball and made two state appearances in tennis as well.

Beall is the Student Government president participates in marching band, NEHS, MU Alpha Theta, Medical Club, AFS and Spirit Club.

She maintains a 4.38 GPA and plans on attending Vanderbilt University while studying Music.

