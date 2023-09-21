Rise in wire theft pushes TPD to urge residents to report suspicious activity

Crews examine a streetlight that has been stripped of copper wire and vandalized in Topeka on...
Crews examine a streetlight that has been stripped of copper wire and vandalized in Topeka on Sept. 21, 2023.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rise in wire theft and vandalism of Topeka streetlights has police warning residents to keep an eye out and report suspicious activity.

The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, Sept. 21, that recently it has seen an increase in wire theft and vandalism done to City of Topeka streetlights.

TPD noted that only marked white City of Topeka trucks that bear the city seal on the doors are allowed to work on street lights. Work will always take place during the day between Monday and Friday.

Crews examine a streetlight that has been stripped of copper wire and vandalized in Topeka on...
Crews examine a streetlight that has been stripped of copper wire and vandalized in Topeka on Sept. 21, 2023.(Topeka Police Department)

If anyone sees suspicious activity around Topeka streetlights, they should report that information to TPD at 785-368-9551 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Case opens after teen dies as deputy attempts to take her home from party
Man found dead died in interstate accident, KHP records state
FILE
Allegations of inmate abuse push investigation at Topeka Correctional Facility
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Isley and Retana
Two additional suspects arrested in Topeka robbery

Latest News

Two military jets are scheduled to fly over the University of Kansas campus in advance of the...
Two military jets set to fly over KU campus in advance of football game
FILE
Woman seriously injured after fire starts while smoking on home oxygen
Two people were reported to have fled from the scene after the moped they were on collided with...
Two flee from truck-moped collision Thursday morning in west-central Topeka
Two people were reported to have fled from the scene after the moped they were on collided with...
Two flee from truck-moped collision Thursday morning in west-central Topeka