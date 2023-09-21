Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune

(Wheel of Fortune)
By Jerick Tafoya

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A retired Topeka teacher won big on the long-running American game show.

Dr. Beryl New fulfilled her lifelong dream by competing on Wheel of Fortune.

Dr. New won $28,400 in cash and prizes — including a trip on a houseboat. She said she would like to spend any winnings on her 12 grandchildren.

At the show’s end, longtime Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White and Dr. New shared a sweet moment when White brought out a slice of pound cake to share with New.

This moment was a callback to when Dr. New unexpectedly met White at the Myrtle Beach Airport in 2015. While there, White was carrying a pound cake as a present, and although Dr. New couldn’t convince her to share the cake (jokingly, of course), she was able to capture a selfie with White.

Topeka Public Schools shared Dr. New’s upcoming appearance via Facebook earlier this week and wished her luck.

Her episode was viewed by millions Thursday night on CBS.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

