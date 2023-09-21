Rainy forecast detours Topeka Volkswagen Club’s show to later date

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The show will go on for the Topeka Volkswagen Club. It will just be a little later then planned.

Amy Jean Harrison and Amy Akins visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the group’s plans.

Volkstember in NOTO was originally slated to take place in conjunction with Saturday’s NOTO Live events. However, with rain canceling the event, the Topeka Wide Associated Volkswagen Club has postponed its show to Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event will take place from10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 behind Norseman Brewery in NOTO. Registration takes place from 10 a.m. to Noon; 1 to 2 p.m is judging, and the awards presentation is at 4 p.m. An entry fee of $20 per car is requested, with proceeds benefiting the Gage Park Veterans’ Memorial. All models and varieties of VWs are welcome, from the classics to the modern-day versions.

Amy Akins brought her friend Ziggy along to talk about another fun feature of the event: weenie dog races! The dachshund will show off their stuff in a special event. Entry is $5 per dog.

The club also is hosting a special benefit raffle. Amy Jean Harrison has donated her 1970 VW Beetle convertible as the prize. Tickets are $100, with proceeds going to offset Harrison’s medical expenses. She suffered a traumatic brain injury earlier this year as the result of a fall, and she is needing specialized treatment. Anyone interested in a raffle ticket may call 785-250-3345 or email twavwclub@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.