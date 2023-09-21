Rain shrinks NOTO Live events, but plenty of Artstember fun remains

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The rainy forecast is changing plans for the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District.

Staci Dawn Ogle and Lori Blake with NOTO visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail the changes, and share that it’s not a total washout!

NOTO Live was scheduled as a two-day event to celebrate Artstember in NOTO. With the rain forecast, NOTO opted to cancel the Saturday, Sept. 23 activities. However, events the night before are still on! People are invited to Redbud Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 to hear music from Sunday Basement Boogie and watch Jancy Petitt do a live art painting.

Artstember activities continue next week. NOTO is joining Sunflower Community, Inc. and KODA to host the first-ever International Night Out. It’s from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at Redbud Park. Click here for details.

Then, people are invited to the Topeka Pride Picnic from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, also in Redbud Park.

Finally, the Topeka Volkswagen Club car show and activities set to take place during NOTO Live will now be held Oct. 14. Click here to learn about the event.

In addition, businesses throughout the district continue to offer specials. People also can support NOTO through a basket raffle! Tickets are $1. Text NOTO to 24365 to view the items and purchase tickets.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.