NOTO Live events canceled on Saturday due to inclement weather

NOTO Arts District have canceled NOTO Live events on Saturday, Sept. 23 due to the potential for significant inclement weather.(NOTO Arts & Entertainment District)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO Arts District have canceled NOTO Live events on Saturday, Sept. 23 due to the potential for significant inclement weather.

NOTO Arts District officials said they have made the tough decision to cancel NOTO Live events for Saturday, Sept. 23. Friday evening events will occur.

According to NOTO Arts District officials, Friday evening events will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Redbud Park. Music will be by Sunday Basement Boogie, Kansas City’s funkiest instrumental groove band, which is comprised of eight members who play drums, guitar, trombone, saxophone and trumpet. Events will also include Live Art Painting by Jancy Petitt.

