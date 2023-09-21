Nothing Bundt Cakes to debut new fall flavor: Churro Dulce de Leche

Nothing Bundt Cakes is set to debut its new fall flavor, Churro Dulce de Leche, on Sept. 25,...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is set to debut its new fall flavor, Churro Dulce de Leche, on Sept. 25, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cake lovers in the Capital City will have the opportunity to feast on a new flavor from Nothing Bundt Cakes for two weeks only as the eatery debuts its fall flavors.

This fall, officials with Nothing Bundt Cakes say Topekans can now turn to the eatery for their favorite seasonal flavors to celebrate fall occasions. New in 2023, Churro Dulce de Leche, will make its 2-week debut starting Sept. 25.

Fans of the traditional will be appeased with the ever-favorite Pumpkin Spice. A seasonal blend of classic savory pumpkin and spices topped with the brand’s signature cream cheese frosting. The flavor will be available through Nov. 26.

For those who are not a fan of the pumpkin spice, Nothing Bundt Cakes will also offer Snickerdoodle and Carrot cakes. The Snickerdoodle cake is just like the classic cookie with the perfect blend of cinnamon and sugar. Meanwhile, the carrot is blended with pineapple pieces throughout the warm familiar taste of cinnamon and nutmeg.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is set to debut its new fall falvors on Sept. 25, 2023.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is set to debut its new fall falvors on Sept. 25, 2023.(Nothing Bundt Cakes)

Finally, the Churro Dulce de Leche cake is topped with cinnamon sugar and filled with luscious caramel dulce de leche. The flavor will be available exclusively in individual Bundlet sizes for 2 weeks only (Sept. 25 - Oct. 8).

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ location in the Capital City can be found at 2121 SW Wanamaker Rd. Suite 101-A. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

