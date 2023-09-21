National Merit Scholarship Corporation names finalists, Commended Students

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - National Merit Scholarship Corporation named Commended Students.

USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden officials said the three students who were named as Commended Students are Garric Nowland, Sydney Rivera and Ryan Thein, who are being recognized for their academic achievement and their performance on the qualifying test used for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden, students enter the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) by taking the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) during the previous school year. The NMSC identifies the 50,000 highest scorers and about 34,000 students are named Commended Students for their high scores.

USD 383 Manhattan-Ogden officials noted NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the national’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Topeka Collegiate announced the academic achievements of its former students in regards to the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Topeka Collegiate officials said the school has produced one of the two scholars recognized as 2023 National Merit finalists in Topeka - Abhinav Velagandula, ‘19, who scored in the top 1% of academic performers in the National Merit Scholarship. This accomplishment is a testament to the school’s challenging curriculum and the teachers who suppor the students through their educational journey.

Apart from Abhinav’s achievement, Topeka Collegiate officials said they also produced a National Merit Scholar Semifinalist, Travis Johnson for the 2024 program.

“Topeka Collegiate is committed to providing the best education for students with a desire to learn,” said Head of School Dr. Lyn Rantz. “Our small class sizes and challenging curricula help students achieve their limitless potential. Congratulations to our former students for their tremendous accomplishments.”

Topeka Collegiate officials said in addition to its national award winners, Topeka Collegiate is proud to honor its 2023 Kansas Governor’s Scholars and Topeka High Co-Valedictorians - Alexis Brosa, ‘19, and Thomas Schmidt, ‘19. Both achieved high academic standing at Topeka High School, ranking among the top 1% of Kansas seniors.

Topeka Collegiate officials noted the they celebrate the accomplishments of their former students and graduates and are proud of their contribution to the community.

