Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado

The Emporia Police Department says that after 10 days of an intense investigation and search, it can confirm that the bodies of Linda L. Estrada, 44, and Amy R. Ford, 39, have been found in rural eastern Colorado.

EPD began the investigation early on Sept. 11 after family members reported Estrada missing. It had been discovered that Estrada and Ford had been together in Colorado the previous weekend. Ford was reported missing shortly after the investigation began.

Law enforcement officials said they used cellphone technology and security videos with solid police work to track the women’s movements throughout Colorado. The investigation led detectives to parts of eastern Colorado and western Kansas.

Officials in Colorado said the spent about five days searching with the help of K9s, airplanes, drones and ground searches.

On Monday, Sept. 18, EPD detectives indicated they set out for eastern Colorado where they coordinated with local authorities. Around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, the women’s bodies were found.

EPD noted that a person of interest has been taken into custody on charges not related to this incident. The individual’s name has not been released due to the ongoing investigation in Colorado. However, the individual has been cooperative.

Officials in Emporia said the investigation has been turned over to an eastern Colorado Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“While Linda and Amy’s deaths are not the outcome we’d hoped for, the men and women of the Emporia Police Department offer our condolences to their families and want you to know how many people cared about finding them,” said an EPD spokesperson.

Agencies who assisted in the investigation include: Verizon Law Enforcement Resource Team, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department for Children and Families, Lyon County Attorney’s Office, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Forensic Laboratory, Kansas Highway Patrol, 4 Eastern CO Law Enforcement Agencies, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, Cedar Bluffs State Park, Bloodhound Man Tracker, Inc., Air Care Inc., Federal Bureau of Investigation, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, Chase County Sherif’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, 7-Eleven, Denver, CO, TA Travel Center, CO, Casey’s General Stores, Emporia Peoples Bank & Trust, McPherson Loves Travel Centers, CO, Flying J Travel Centers, Emporia and CO.

