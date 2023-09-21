Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

John Coffman, Montanna Luker
John Coffman, Montanna Luker(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Methamphetamine and a firearm were allegedly discovered during a South Topeka traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of two people.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, deputies stopped a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra near SE 45th and SW Topeka Blvd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found illegal drugs and a firearm inside the vehicle. As a result, Montanna L. Luker, 30, and John L. Coffman, 48, were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Luker:
    • Possession of methamphetamine
    • Possession of drug paraphernalia
    • Criminal use of a firearm
  • Coffman:
    • Vehicle liability insurance required
    • Failure to pay annual registration or license fee
    • Driving while suspended - 2nd or subsequent conviction
    • Defective wipers - obstructed windshield or window
    • Defective mirror
    • Topeka bench warrant

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Luker remains behind bars on a $1,500 bond. Coffman remains behind bars on a $1,640 bond for his warrant and no bond listed for his other crimes. No court appearance has been set for either.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Case opens after teen dies as deputy attempts to take her home from party
Man found dead died in interstate accident, KHP records state
FILE
Allegations of inmate abuse push investigation at Topeka Correctional Facility
Isley and Retana
Two additional suspects arrested in Topeka robbery
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert

Latest News

NOTO Arts District have canceled NOTO Live events on Saturday, Sept. 23 due to the potential...
NOTO Live events canceled on Saturday due to inclement weather
FILE
Lawrence middle school gun threat found to be a hoax, student to be disciplined
FILE
Investigation opens into policies after Kansas student left on bus for 5+ hours
A water main break caused the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Office of Vital...
Water main break closes KDHE’s Office of Vital Statistics