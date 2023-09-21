Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Methamphetamine and a firearm were allegedly discovered during a South Topeka traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of two people.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, deputies stopped a silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra near SE 45th and SW Topeka Blvd. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, law enforcement officials said they found illegal drugs and a firearm inside the vehicle. As a result, Montanna L. Luker, 30, and John L. Coffman, 48, were both arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Luker: Possession of methamphetamine Possession of drug paraphernalia Criminal use of a firearm

Coffman: Vehicle liability insurance required Failure to pay annual registration or license fee Driving while suspended - 2nd or subsequent conviction Defective wipers - obstructed windshield or window Defective mirror Topeka bench warrant



As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Luker remains behind bars on a $1,500 bond. Coffman remains behind bars on a $1,640 bond for his warrant and no bond listed for his other crimes. No court appearance has been set for either.

