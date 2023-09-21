Lawrence middle school gun threat found to be a hoax, student to be disciplined

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Public Schools says a middle student is set to be disciplined in accordance with school board policy after they allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school.

Lawrence Public Schools USD 497 said that on Thursday morning, Sept. 21, it notified the Lawrence Police Department that staff at Billy Mills Middle School reported that a student had threatened to bring a firearm to school.

Police have since determined that the threat was not credible. The student has been questioned and the family has been talked to.

LPD noted that disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the USD 497 School Board policy. The district has notified families and everyone at the school remains safe.

Lawrence Public Schools noted that it takes all reports of threats seriously and works with law enforcement to immediately investigate them.

“We appreciate the students who reported these safety concerns and thank the Lawrence Police Department for its assistance,” said a spokesperson for the district.

LPD noted that it was originally believed there were separate bomb and firearm threats, however, it has since been determined that there was only the singular firearm threat.

