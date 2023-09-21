Kansas GOP leaders tour to promote flat income tax rate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republican leaders are touring the state to promote their plan for a flat state income tax rate.

Senate President Ty Masterson and House Speaker Dan Hawkins were in Topeka with the Americans for Prosperity Kansas Chapter. They both say their plan to implement the same tax rate for all Kansans regardless of income will save everybody money.

“As part of our Republican Better Way Plan framework, Our Commitment to Taxpayers is a top priority,” Speaker Hawkins said. “We believe Kansans should keep more of what they earn and send less to Topeka. To compete with our neighboring states and make Kansas an attractive place to live, work, and play, we must make the Kansas tax code simpler while ensuring it’s sustainable for Kansas families and businesses to count on long into the future. Next session, House Republicans plan to produce another broad and responsible tax plan to ensure all Kansans get the tax relief they need.”

“If not for the governor’s veto, every single Kansan would be enjoying more money in their pockets, right at a time when gas prices are spiking again,” Senate President Masterson said. “This tour will highlight the importance of lowering taxes and creating a flatter and simpler system that puts our state on a glidepath to sustainable economic growth.”

It’s a stance shared by AFP-Kansas.

“It makes us economically competitive,” AFP-KS State Director Elizabeth Patton said. “It gives every single Kansan more of their hard-earned money back in their pockets. It’s the way we should do business for the state long-term.”

Governor Laura Kelly vetoed legislation for the tax rate last session, citing concerns it would benefit wealthy Kansans over others and cost the state more. She reiterated her stance at another event Thursday.

“I think I’ve been pretty clear over time that I think the flat tax is very irresponsible and will take us down a path we don’t want to go, back to the days when we weren’t able to fund our schools and our roads and everything else,” Gov. Kelly said.

Kelly says her stance won’t change on the rate proposal, but says she will and has offered chances to negotiate various tax cuts.

