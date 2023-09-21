Kansas Board of Regents approves request to support higher education system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents approved their budget and requested funding for support of the state’s public higher education system.

Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) said that on Thursday, Sept. 21, they approved a unified appropriations request for the state’s public higher education system. The request includes $147 million in one-time funding and $154.3 million in recurring support. The Regents focused their request on projects that prioritize student affordability and academic success and will help build a robust talent pipeline for the state, especially in high-demand occupations.

“Higher education is essential to the prosperity of Kansas and its communities,” said KBOR Chair Jon Rolph. “The Regents had a vigorous and productive discussion about funding priorities and developed an ask focused on the most impactful projects for Kansas families and businesses. We look forward to working with the Governor and Legislature to continue to leverage our higher education system to build a vibrant economy and quality of life in our state.”

KBOR officials indicated that the unified appropriations request includes projects that will facilitate affordability and success across the system, including an increase in need-based student financial aid to bring Kansas up to the average of other states in the region, investment in student success and retention, and a concurrent enrollment pilot project. Workforce projects include an effort to address the state’s nursing shortage and support for community colleges and technical colleges to continue the expansion of apprenticeships and business partnerships.

KBOR officials said they also approved several institution and sector-specific projects to leverage the capabilities of each college and university to grow the Kansas economy. These include a $75 million one-time request that will match private gifts and a federal grant to construct a cancer research facility at the University of Kansas Medical Center and a $25 million one-time request with a private match for Kansas State University’s Ag Innovation Initiative.

KBOR officials indicated the Regents’ strategic plan, Building a Future, guided KBOR’s discussion and adoption of the appropriations request. Building a Future focuses the work of the Kansas public higher education system on helping Kansas families, supporting Kansas businesses and advancing the state’s economic prosperity.

KBOR officials noted the unified request will now be sent to the Governor’s budget office.

