K-State’s Tang to be Drum Honoree for Chiefs-Bears matchup

FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college...
FILE: Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Michigan State in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have some dudes.

On Sunday, they’ll be joined by one of K-State’s, as the Wildcats head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang gets set to serve as the Drum Honoree for the Chiefs’ matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne was the Drum Honoree for the opening night matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Tang led K-State to a 26-win season and an Elite Eight appearance in his first season in charge of the Wildcats.

READ MORE: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes happy for reworked deal, chance to keep winning Super Bowls in KC

He joins K-State Athletics Hall of Famer Mitch Holthus as K-Staters who have participated in the Chiefs’ tradition.

Kansas City takes on Chicago on Sunday with kickoff set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

