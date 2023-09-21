International Night Out brings cultures together in NOTO

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are invited to come together in the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District for an evening celebrating cultures from around the world.

Julia Richardson with Sunflower Community Inc. and Zac Cain from KODA (Kids Obtaining Dreams through Arts) visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the International Night Out.

International Night Out will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 at Redbud Park in NOTO. The event will have a $5 cover charge to support the various entertainment that’s planned. You can also enjoy dinner with $5 soup bowls featuring a wide variety of options available for purchase. Music, dancers, and vendors all will be part of the event.

Sunflower Community Inc. and KODA are co-hosting the event with NOTO.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.