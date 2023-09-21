Gov. Laura Kelly honors families of fallen military members in special ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families of fallen service members, also known as Gold Star Families, were honored in a special ceremony at the Statehouse.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Governor’s Military Council hosted the ceremony in the morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Gold Star Memorial located in the Veterans’ Walkway just south of the Capitol building. Gold Star Families, veterans and current service members were in attendance. The ceremony featured music performed by the 1st Infantry Division Band.

The memorial was built after SB 330 was passed on April 1, 2022. Thursday’s ceremony was the first to honor Gold Star Families since the memorial’s unveiling in Sept., 2022.

“This monument before you is designated to complement the Veterans’ Walkway and to recognize the families of our fallen because no service member from the state of Kansas has ever served alone,” Dr. Arthur DeGroat of the Governor’s Military Council said. “Their family members have also served alongside those who went into harm’s way and live each day without their loved one.”

Gov. Kelly, whose father served in the Army, spoke at the ceremony. “I was one of those kids who was left home with a parent deployed overseas for a year or more,” Gov. Kelly said. “The absence of that parent is very significant. It’s very hard on the whole family.”

The ceremony is held annually every September. There are currently over 1.7 million registered Gold Star Families established across the United States.

