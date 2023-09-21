Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide in the Trump White House, claims in a new book that Rudy Giuliani groped her.

Hutchinson said it happened backstage at the rally before former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

She details her time in the Trump administration and afterward in a book titled “Enough” that is set to be published next week.

Hutchinson writes that Giuliani put his hands under her blazer, then her skirt at the rally, and she said the incident was seen by others.

A political adviser to Giuliani called Hutchinson’s claims a “disgusting lie.” He said it’s fair to ask why she is coming out with allegations from two and a half years ago as part of the marketing campaign for her upcoming book.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Case opens after teen dies as deputy attempts to take her home from party
Man found dead died in interstate accident, KHP records state
FILE
Allegations of inmate abuse push investigation at Topeka Correctional Facility
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Isley and Retana
Two additional suspects arrested in Topeka robbery

Latest News

FILE
Driver asleep at wheel sent to hospital after pickup flips along I-70
Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through...
Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park
Crews battle an RV fire on I-35 near Emporia on Sept. 20, 2023.
Vehicles reduced to ashes, occupants all safe after separate fires near Emporia
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Testimony begins in officers’ trial over death of Elijah McClain, who was put in neck hold, sedated