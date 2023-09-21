Family of hit-and-run victim speak out for safety of crews out working

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Topeka utility worker who was severely injured in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out for the safety of working crews.

Lawrence Singleterry was struck by a passing vehicle while working near the side of the road, leaving him in critical condition as the driver fled the scene. He suffered internal decapitation, his spinal cord separated from his brain stem.

“He was doing everything that he could to be lit up,” says Kassandra Stockton, the mother of Singleterry’s five-year-old son. “He had a headlamp on the flashlight. It’s called a guardian angel light. So it really is amazing. He had his reflector shirt on. He also had a vest on. So I mean, there’s no way that somebody couldn’t have seen him.”

Singleterry’s daughter, Alexandra Singleterry, says she was fraught at the news of the accident.

“I found out what happened and really know the extent of his injuries but I was devastated,” she says. “That’s my dad. I love him. Knowing my dad’s going through this and no one can really help him but himself is really devastating for me, because I really do love my dad and I want the best for him.”

After undergoing a surgery to fuse together his spine and brain stem, he now faces a long and uncertain road to recovery.

It’s too soon to tell if Singleterry will fully recover from his injuries but his family says they’ll be by his side every step of the way.

“I’m here to support him all the way,” says Stockton. “It’s hard. We have a five year old at home so it definitely is hard but I will be here the entire way.”

Now, his family reminds drivers to be extra cautious when crews are working near the road so other families aren’t put in the same devastating position, or worse.

“Definitely slow down,” Stockton says. “Definitely pay attention. You never know what their next moment is when somebody is out there.”

“Your family shouldn’t have to think ‘oh, is he coming home? Is she coming home?’,” says Alexandra Singleterry. “I never thought I would have to worry about that. But it’s scary.”

They say he’s moving his fingers and toes when asked, a good sign.

One arrest was made following the hit-and-run but no formal charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.