Evergy opens new Atchison service center to mainstream responses

Evergy opens its new Atchison Service Center on Sept. 21, 2023.
Evergy opens its new Atchison Service Center on Sept. 21, 2023.(Evergy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A new service center to mainstream emergency and outage responses has opened for Evergy in Atchison.

Officials with Evergy announced that its new Atchison Service Center opened on Wednesday morning, Sept. 20. The center occupies 12 acres at 2103 Main St. and allows the utility to efficiently store and secure materials at a single site. Having the materials, vehicles and employees at one site will improve communication, coordination and response times.

“We are excited to open this modern facility in Atchison and want to thank the City of Atchison for helping make this project a reality,” said Ryan Mulvany, Evergy Vice President of Distribution.  “With one centralized location to keep material and equipment needed for service and outage response, we will be able to provide better customer service to Atchison and surrounding communities. We are also excited about some of the technology that was used in this project to make the facility more sustainable and energy efficient.”

Evergy noted that the building is about 15,000 square feet with an associated service yard and vehicle parking for company and employee vehicles. The additional space will allow for improved organization and safer travel and loading.

The utility indicated that the site also features two acres of fenced storage with room to expand. Technology was also incorporated in the construction of the enclosed storage and maintenance bays, which are heated with water-based efficient heat pumps through floor piping. This will keep heat insulated and lets less heat escape into the air.

Evergy said future plans include the addition of electric vehicle charging stations and solar power to the building. Construction started in Spring 2022 and was completed in August 2023.

