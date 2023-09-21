East Topeka stabbing incident leads to one woman’s arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman remains behind bars after she allegedly stabbed someone she knew in an East Topeka incident.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of SE Golden Ave. with reports of a stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that a woman, identified as Crystal R. Guliford, 51, of Topeka, had stabbed someone she knew.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Guilford was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery. As of Thursday, she remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond with a court appearance set for 4 p.m. on Nov. 2.

TPD did not detail injuries sustained during the incident or release any details about the victim.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.