Driver asleep at wheel sent to hospital after pickup flips along I-70

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Drifting off at the wheel caused one Missouri woman a trip to the hospital after she flipped her pickup truck along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 294 on westbound I-70 - about a mile west of Junction City - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Sandra L. Colyer, 74, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., had been headed west on the interstate.

KHP said Colyer fell asleep at the wheel and drifted off the road and into the north ditch where she overcorrected and flipped the vehicle. The pickup landed on its wheels facing northwest.

First responders said Colyer was taken to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.