American Airlines to resume flights at Manhattan Regional Airport

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - American Airlines will resume commercial air service on Monday, Sept. 25 at Manhattan Regional Airport.

Manhattan Regional Airport officials said the first flight will arrive at around 11:45 a.m. where it will be greeted with a water-cannon salute from Manhattan Fire Department Station 4 apparatus as it pulls into the jet bridge at the terminal.

“We are extremely excited to be able to reopen Manhattan Regional Airport to full service and put the runway construction project behind us,” said Manhattan Regional Airport Director Brandon Keazer.

“We are glad to welcome travelers back to our airport and are extremely thankful for their patience throughout the construction project.”

Manhattan Regional Airport officials indicated Keazer said airport staff will hand out “swag bags” in the “sterile area” to customers who are traveling on Monday.

According to Manhattan Regional Airport, in addition, the airport will provide 25 days of free parking in recognition of the 25-day construction delay. The duration of this free parking promotion will be from Monday, Sept. 25 through Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

For more information about Manhattan Regional Airport, please visit flymhk.com. To book a flight through American Airlines, visit this website.

