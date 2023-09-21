AMC shows Blue Beetle as $5 Fan Fave for Hispanic Heritage Month

AMC will show Blue Beetle as a $5 Fan Fave in September 2023.
AMC will show Blue Beetle as a $5 Fan Fave in September 2023.(AMC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - AMC is set to show Blue Beetle at select theatres across the nation with Spanish subtitles and Spanish dubs in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

AMC Theatres announced on Thursday, Sept. 21, that in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, it will launch $5 Fan Faves showtimes with Blue Beetle at more than 500 locations in the U.S. - including the one in Manhattan - in September.

AMC officials noted that tickets to the popular film are just $5 plus tax for every public showtime at participating locations. Blue Beetle is the latest DC hero action film from Warner Bros. Pictures which tells the fun and family-driven story of the fan-favorite Latino character and reluctant hero Jamie Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña.

The theater chain announced that Blue Beetle showtimes with Spanish subtitles will also be available at 130 theatres - including 25 locations that will feature the Spanish-dubbed version. The program comes in addition to AMC’s current effort to highlight Latin American excellence on the big screen annually.

In 2023, along with Blue Beetle, AMC said moviegoers can see Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe and Satanic Hispanics at select locations. The two movies are not part of the $5 Fan Fabes promotion.

AMC noted that other upcoming wide-release titles include the Expandles 4, Saw X, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Creator, Dumb Money, and Exorcist: Believer which will all also feature Spanish language formats at select locations.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged
Case opens after teen dies as deputy attempts to take her home from party
Man found dead died in interstate accident, KHP records state
FILE
Allegations of inmate abuse push investigation at Topeka Correctional Facility
Isley and Retana
Two additional suspects arrested in Topeka robbery
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert

Latest News

Washburn University will celebrate Family Weekend this week.
Washburn University to celebrate Family Weekend
FILE
Leaders recognize National Teach Ag Day in honor of agricultural educators
Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado
Manhattan author loves sharing her story with children