AMC shows Blue Beetle as $5 Fan Fave for Hispanic Heritage Month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - AMC is set to show Blue Beetle at select theatres across the nation with Spanish subtitles and Spanish dubs in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

AMC Theatres announced on Thursday, Sept. 21, that in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, it will launch $5 Fan Faves showtimes with Blue Beetle at more than 500 locations in the U.S. - including the one in Manhattan - in September.

AMC officials noted that tickets to the popular film are just $5 plus tax for every public showtime at participating locations. Blue Beetle is the latest DC hero action film from Warner Bros. Pictures which tells the fun and family-driven story of the fan-favorite Latino character and reluctant hero Jamie Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña.

The theater chain announced that Blue Beetle showtimes with Spanish subtitles will also be available at 130 theatres - including 25 locations that will feature the Spanish-dubbed version. The program comes in addition to AMC’s current effort to highlight Latin American excellence on the big screen annually.

In 2023, along with Blue Beetle, AMC said moviegoers can see Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe and Satanic Hispanics at select locations. The two movies are not part of the $5 Fan Fabes promotion.

AMC noted that other upcoming wide-release titles include the Expandles 4, Saw X, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Creator, Dumb Money, and Exorcist: Believer which will all also feature Spanish language formats at select locations.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

