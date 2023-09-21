2022 carjacking, ATM theft lands Houston man behind Riley Co. bars

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2022 carjacking and ATM theft in Manhattan has landed a Houston man behind bars months after the fact.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Augustus Sherman Jr., 23, of Houston, Texas, was arrested in connection with a 2022 incident.

RCPD noted that Sherman’s warrants stem from a 2022 incident in which he was allegedly involved in the theft of a vehicle and money from a Manhattan ATM.

Sherman was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Burglary of a vehicle with intent to steal a firearm

Theft from a motor vehicle

Criminal damage to property

Theft of property or services

Criminal damage to property

As of Thursday, Sherman remains behind bars on a $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.