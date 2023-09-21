2022 carjacking, ATM theft lands Houston man behind Riley Co. bars
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2022 carjacking and ATM theft in Manhattan has landed a Houston man behind bars months after the fact.
The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Augustus Sherman Jr., 23, of Houston, Texas, was arrested in connection with a 2022 incident.
RCPD noted that Sherman’s warrants stem from a 2022 incident in which he was allegedly involved in the theft of a vehicle and money from a Manhattan ATM.
Sherman was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:
- Burglary of a vehicle with intent to steal a firearm
- Theft from a motor vehicle
- Criminal damage to property
- Theft of property or services
- Criminal damage to property
As of Thursday, Sherman remains behind bars on a $12,000 bond.
