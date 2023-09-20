Wednesday forecast: Mild, most spots dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s rainfall in some areas, the risk for rain and t-storms are going to be lower today and tomorrow before increasing again Thursday night through Saturday night. There is a risk for severe weather Friday and Saturday that will need to be monitored as well.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans Friday and Saturday with the risk for storms and possible severe weather, make sure you have a plan on how to get warnings and seek shelter if needed. There remains a lot of uncertainty with respect to details like timing and location of storms so if you ask will it rain or have storms in my area for an event the answer will be stay updated and weather aware because we don’t have a concrete answer at this time.



The current weather pattern of hit and miss showers/storms will continue through the weekend with a very low risk for rain today/tonight (in fact it may end up staying completely dry) before the chance increases Thursday through Saturday night. Each round may impact the next round of how the atmosphere recovers and how strong the storms will be on whether the storms will be severe or not which is why this needs to be taken on a day by day basis.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 56 (WIBW)

Today: Some clouds early otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s in extreme northeast KS with most spots in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s. Winds SE/E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s (upper 80s can’t be ruled out toward central KS). Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

With model differences on specific details on when and where the highest chance for rain is Thursday night through Saturday night make sure to check back in the coming days for updates. This will not be a washout or widespread rainfall so there will be a lot of areas that remain dry for the majority of the timeframe.

Models are letting the rain push out of the area late Saturday night leaving Sunday dry and while the 8 day indicates early next week remains dry there is a very low chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday that will need to be monitored.

Storms mainly late in the afternoon into Friday evening: Hail/wind threat. The threat for severe weather will need to be monitored for Saturday as well so stay updated. (SPC/WIBW)

