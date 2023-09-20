Washburn Rural soccer remains undefeated with conference win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wins keep on coming for the Junior Blues, after edging Emporia, 1-0 on Tuesday.

Washburn Rural is 7-0-0 on the year and Devon Rutschmann scored the lone goal in this game. This is the fifth straight game he’s scored a goal and has 11 goals on the season.

The Junior Blues will have another conference game this time on the road against Manhattan on Thursday.

