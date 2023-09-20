Washburn Rural soccer remains undefeated with conference win

Washburn Rural's Devon Rutschmann celebrating the lone goal against Emporia
Washburn Rural's Devon Rutschmann celebrating the lone goal against Emporia(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wins keep on coming for the Junior Blues, after edging Emporia, 1-0 on Tuesday.

Washburn Rural is 7-0-0 on the year and Devon Rutschmann scored the lone goal in this game. This is the fifth straight game he’s scored a goal and has 11 goals on the season.

The Junior Blues will have another conference game this time on the road against Manhattan on Thursday.

