VA Eastern Kansas touts Whole Health approach for veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas health system wants to ensure it’s helping veterans take a total approach to their health.

VA Eastern Kansas clinical director of whole health Dr. Codi Schale, who is a psychiatrist, visited Eye on NE Kansas with the VA’s Sarah Dernovish to detail an upcoming event offering information on their Whole Health approach.

VA Eastern Kansas is hosting a Live Whole Health discussion in Manhattan. It will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Rd. Veterans can learn about this approach to care, hear about available resources, ask questions and give feedback.

Those who attend also could have the chance to win raffle prizes.

Dernovish also offered a reminder about an important deadline for veterans to apply for benefits under the PACT Act. Those who served during a specific timeframe have until Sept. 30 to apply to preserve future benefits. Details here.

