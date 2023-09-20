TRM Ministries sets first-ever Praise Night fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Everyone is invited to join a night of praise to raise support for the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries.

TRM’s LaManda Broyles and Josh Turlee visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

Broyles said the idea for Night of Praise was born from a desire to create an event built on hope and inspiration. While it is a fundraiser, they also want to emphasize that behind every statistic is the story of a real person. They’ll share some of those stories during the evening.

Broyles said TRM’s shelter already has served more than 1,500 people this year, and they’re averaging 50 people a night in their shelter.

Turlee said several area churches are supporting their event. In addition to the host site of Fellowship Bible Church, Grace Point Church and Topeka Bible Church also will have their worship bands performing. SJ Hazim also will perform.

The Night of Praise for TRM Ministries is 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th. There is no admission, but people are asked to bring a nonperishable food donation for TRM’s food pantry. They also request registration at bit.ly/TRMNightOfPraise in order to anticipate attendance.

If you’d like to donate to the event, visit TRMOnline.org/NightOfPraise.

