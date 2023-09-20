TRM Ministries sets first-ever Praise Night fundraiser

The Night of Praise to benefit TRM Ministries will be held Sept. 24 at Fellowship Bible Church.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Everyone is invited to join a night of praise to raise support for the Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries.

TRM’s LaManda Broyles and Josh Turlee visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event.

Broyles said the idea for Night of Praise was born from a desire to create an event built on hope and inspiration. While it is a fundraiser, they also want to emphasize that behind every statistic is the story of a real person. They’ll share some of those stories during the evening.

Broyles said TRM’s shelter already has served more than 1,500 people this year, and they’re averaging 50 people a night in their shelter.

Turlee said several area churches are supporting their event. In addition to the host site of Fellowship Bible Church, Grace Point Church and Topeka Bible Church also will have their worship bands performing. SJ Hazim also will perform.

The Night of Praise for TRM Ministries is 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 at Fellowship Bible Church, 6800 SW 10th. There is no admission, but people are asked to bring a nonperishable food donation for TRM’s food pantry. They also request registration at bit.ly/TRMNightOfPraise in order to anticipate attendance.

If you’d like to donate to the event, visit TRMOnline.org/NightOfPraise.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP employee
A Topeka business owner is planning a soft opening for Terry’s Bar and Grill.
Topeka business owner plans to reopen Terry’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Sarah Dernovish and Dr. Codi Schale of VA Eastern Kansas Health spoke about the VA's Whole...
VA Eastern Kansas touts Whole Health approach for veterans
Sarah Dernovish and Dr. Codi Schale of VA Eastern Kansas Health spoke about the VA's Whole...
VA Eastern Kansas touts Whole Health approach for veterans
Pam Evans discusses the Meals for Mental Health fundraiser at Topeka's Texas Roadhouse. It...
Meals for Mental Health offers month-long method to support FSGC
Pam Evans discusses the Meals for Mental Health fundraiser at Topeka's Texas Roadhouse. It...
Meals for Mental Health offers month-long method to support FSGC