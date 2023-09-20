Trial underway for former Doniphan Co. deputy accused of child sex crimes

DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The trial of a former Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s deputy is underway as he stands accused of multiple child sex crimes.

Court records indicate that a jury trial for Nathaniel M. Keller, 35, a former Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s deputy, began on Sept. 18. He stands accused of multiple child sex crimes, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Keller has been charged with:

Criminal sodomy with a child between 14 and 16 years old

4 counts of domestic battery

Criminal damage to property

Stalking

Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim

3 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child between 14 and 16

Furnishing alcohol to a minor

Promote obscenity to minors

Criminal threat

Criminal restraint

Court records also show that the crimes are alleged to have happened in December 2017 but charges were not filed until September 2021.

The trial is expected to come to a conclusion on Friday as the jury makes a verdict.

