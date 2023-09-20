Trial underway for former Doniphan Co. deputy accused of child sex crimes

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DONIPHAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The trial of a former Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s deputy is underway as he stands accused of multiple child sex crimes.

Court records indicate that a jury trial for Nathaniel M. Keller, 35, a former Doniphan Co. Sheriff’s deputy, began on Sept. 18. He stands accused of multiple child sex crimes, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Former Doniphan Co. deputy arrested for sexual crimes against a child

Keller has been charged with:

  • Criminal sodomy with a child between 14 and 16 years old
  • 4 counts of domestic battery
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Stalking
  • Aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim
  • 3 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child between 14 and 16
  • Furnishing alcohol to a minor
  • Promote obscenity to minors
  • Criminal threat
  • Criminal restraint

Court records also show that the crimes are alleged to have happened in December 2017 but charges were not filed until September 2021.

The trial is expected to come to a conclusion on Friday as the jury makes a verdict.

