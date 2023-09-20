Traffic begins to move again after semi-truck fire causes grass fire along I-70

Crews extinguish a semi-truck fire and resulting grass fire on Sept. 20, 2023.
Crews extinguish a semi-truck fire and resulting grass fire on Sept. 20, 2023.(Geary County Emergency Management)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic has once again started to move after a semi-truck fire and resulting grass fire along I-70 shut the roadway completely down.

As of 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, Geary Co. Emergency Management says traffic is beginning to move again on Westbound I-70.

Crews said the interstate had been shut down in the area due to a semi-truck fire which caused a large grass fire near mile marker 306. Traffic had been backed up to mile marker 310.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate remain closed as smoke continues to hang over the roadway.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

