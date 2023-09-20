Topeka Public Schools’ College Prep Academy inducts new 7th grade students

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new group of students looking to expand their education further were ceremoniously welcomed to the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers.

TCALC hosted a Jacketing Ceremony for its new 7th-grade students joining the College Prep Academy. At the Academy, these students will learn math and science at two or three grade levels beyond what they learned at their “home schools,” learn more about advanced computer skills and challenge their knowledge.

”We also give them the chance to collaborate and explore different areas of academics that they would not get the chance to [do] back at their homeschool,” said Abbi Epperson-Ladd, ELA Instructor, TCALC College Prep Academy. “This is for those kids who say ‘I love school, but I am starting to get a little bored.’ I am not getting enough of a challenge. So, we bring them here and we challenge them.”

Other courses the students will participate in include ACT prep, college visits, and professional dress workshops.

In 2022, TCALC just recently had its first graduating class of high school students from the Academy. TCALC’s College Prep Academy program has been open for seven years. This is the second year the school was recognized as an officially designated school by the Kansas Department of Education.

