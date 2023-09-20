Stormont Vail makes drive-thru flu clinics available for patients in multiple cities

FILE
FILE(KEYC News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has added two new cities to its list of available sites for drive-thru flu vaccination clinics.

Stormont Vail Health says that it will host a variety of flu shot clinics in 2023 for established patients who have previously received a flu shot from the health network. Planned clinics are as follows:

  • Topeka
    • Adult drive-thru clinics: Stormont Vail Surgery parking garage on the corner of 10th and Garfield Ave.
      • Sept. 21 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
      • Sept. 28 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Pediatric drive-thru clinics: Cotton O’Neil Pediatrics on Gage and SW 15th St.
  • Manhattan
    • Adult drive-thru clinic: 1325 Research Park Dr.
      • Oct 7 - 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
  • Junction City
    • Adult drive-thru clinic: 1102 St. Mary’s Rd.
      • Oct 12 - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
      • Oct. 16 - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
      • Oct. 20 - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health officials noted that the seasonal flu vaccine is critical for pregnant women, those 65 and older and those with chronic illnesses like asthma, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. Those who have close contact with individuals who are high risk should also get vaccinated.

