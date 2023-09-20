Seaman volleyball star Maegan Mills felt at home with University of Tulsa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Vikings have had a lot of success the last couple of years and junior Maegan Mills has been a big part in that.

Maegan Mills announced her commitment to the University of Tulsa on Aug. 30 and it was the right choice for her.

Mills has produced since she stepped on the court as a freshman. Mills was named the United Kansas Conference Player of the year last year as a sophomore after leading the Vikings to the league title and a fourth place finish at the state tournament.

As a freshman, she posted 212 kills, but her sophomore year, she almost doubled that with 401, hitting at a .264 clip and a spectacular .420 kill percentage. She also piled up 40 blocks, 43 aces and 148 digs.

Mills was a first-team All-Class 5A selection and All-5A State Tournament pick and this season, she’s helped lead Seaman to a 14-2 record already.

She told 13 Sports when she visited Tulsa, it felt like she never left home and wanted to get that weight off her shoulders when committing her junior season. She says it’s also close enough to come back home too.

”The coaches were really nice, we talked about it but me and parents felt like it wasn’t a coach to player thing, it just felt so natural and I felt like I’ve known them my whole life, the girls are super nice, the campus is beautiful,” Mills said. “I mean what is there not to like about pretty flowers... and I heard a lot of players talking about going on campus and you know everyone and soon as I was walking around with he other recruits, they were all like ‘hey so and so’” and it felt so together and that’s what I like about Topeka is we’re all together.”

She says she knew DI volleyball was something she could accomplish.

“You know, you always dream of as a little kid that I want to go DI and go to a big school. But I did one have DII offer that was high on my list but I thought I could succeed at a higher level and I wanted to succeed and win some awards and felt I could go father there (Tulsa),” Mills said.

One thing that Mills commands of herself and her teammates each time they step on the court, competitiveness.

“We talk about it in practice, going out and being competitive, don’t go out and be afriad to take those shots. I don’t think about what happened in the past and I just keep going and don’t give up and my expectations on the court is just to be hard working, go out there and make those hard plays and it’ll definitely show that you’re a hard worker,” Mills said.

She says she wants to study Exercise Science with a minor in Neurology.

