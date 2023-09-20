Meals for Mental Health offers month-long method to support FSGC

People may buy tickets to enjoy a meal at Texas Roadhouse’s Topeka location for the Meals for Mental Health fundraiser.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and supporting the cause is as easy as treating yourself to dinner.

Pam Evans with Family Service and Guidance Center visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the Meals for Mental Health fundraiser.

People may buy tickets to enjoy a meal at Texas Roadhouse’s Topeka location. The tickets are good any time during the month of October, and diners will choose from among four meals on a special Meals for Mental Health menu.

Meal tickets are $20 each, plus tax. Discounts are available for larger groups. Purchase tickets by Oct. 15 at FSGCtopeka.com/meals.

Proceeds from the event support FSGC’s new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center. The facility is set to hold a ribbon cutting Oct. 4. FSGC also has other programs supporting mental health and wellness for children and families.

