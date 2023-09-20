McDonald’s opens new location on Kansas Turnpike near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bright Golden Arches have now opened a new location on the Kansas Turnpike near Topeka, Kan.

McDonald’s completed construction of its new location at the Topeka service area just east of the Capital City. The former facility housed Hardee’s, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut.

The McDonald’s Franchise will be owned and operated by KD Family Management - Kevin and Mary Kate Dobski. Kevin is the son of Tom & Marilyn Dobski, the long-time McDonald’s operators in Topeka and Lawrence.

“McDonald’s is raising the bar on everything we do - from our excellent food to putting more choices and control in the hands of our customers and evolving the customer experience in our restaurants,” said Kevin Dobski. “We are excited to bring another McDonald’s to the Kansas Turnpike.

The new location features a large lobby with 200 seats available and more than 30 employees have been hired for the new Turnpike site. The new restaurant is about 7,300 square feet. The store will have the “Experience of the Future” theme with three double-sided touchscreen self-ordering kiosks as well as fresh, new decorations and a contemporary lobby. The new store will also have a double kitchen with plenty of capacity, allowing breakfast to be served until 11:30 a.m. every day.

“It has been a long four-plus months of construction and delays working with, you know, the supply chain, some of the things that come with construction, so we are finally open here at the tollway and looking forward to having as many customers out as we can,” said Kevin Dobski.

Kevin Dobski owns and operates three other McDonald’s locations in the Topeka area.

“Providing solid traveler services is important to KTA and we are glad this restaurant change can happen before the KTA’s becomes a cashless roadway in 2024,” said Steve Hewitt, KTA’s CEO. “Thanks to feedback by our customers, we have a better understanding of their expectations which helps when selecting quality partners.”

Kevin Dobski also said once this location is settled, they will begin work on a State Trooper lounge, but the construction on that will likely take five to six weeks if all goes according to plan.

