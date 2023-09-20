Man who disappeared after driving wife to work found trapped in truck in NH woods

Police say the man's truck went off an embankment into a wooded area and became stuck in mud behind a sand pit. (WMUR, SANFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT
SANFORD, Maine (AP) - A man from Maine who was reported missing was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy, wooded area in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Robert Brown, 65, of Sanford, Maine, drove his wife to work about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) away in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Thursday.

Brown’s wife called police early Friday and said she hadn’t seen him since then. Investigators said they pinged his cellphone, but it had died.

Robert Brown, 65, was found after being trapped for two days in his pickup truck in a muddy, wooded area in New Hampshire, authorities said.(Source: Sanford Police Department, WMUR via CNN)

Brown, who was found Saturday afternoon, had been driving in nearby Dover, New Hampshire, when his vehicle went off an embankment into a wooded area and became stuck in mud behind a sand pit, trapping him inside, police said.

“This is generally not accessed by people from the public,” Dover Fire Department Lt. Patrick Simmons told WMUR-TV. He said the area is normally used by city workers and others for dumping sand and dirt. “I don’t know how he got out here.”

Two hunters spotted the truck while they were walking in the woods Saturday afternoon. When rescue crews arrived, they could see tracks going down a hill, leading to the truck, Simmons said.

Rescuers removed Brown and took him to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

