Man found dead died in interstate accident, KHP records state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The missing man found dead Tuesday along the interstate died from injuries suffered in a wreck.

Kansas Highway Patrol records show Steven Trahoon was driving south on the I-335 Saturday when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. Trahoon’s vehicle struck a delineator post before going through a fence and into a tree. He died from his injuries.

Topeka Police issued a silver alert for 67-year-old Steven Trahoon early Sunday morning, then cancelled it when he was found Tuesday near mile marker 160 on I-335.

