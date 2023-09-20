Man found dead died in interstate accident, KHP records state

(TPD)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The missing man found dead Tuesday along the interstate died from injuries suffered in a wreck.

Kansas Highway Patrol records show Steven Trahoon was driving south on the I-335 Saturday when he left the roadway for an unknown reason. Trahoon’s vehicle struck a delineator post before going through a fence and into a tree. He died from his injuries.

Topeka Police issued a silver alert for 67-year-old Steven Trahoon early Sunday morning, then cancelled it when he was found Tuesday near mile marker 160 on I-335.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP employee
A Topeka business owner is planning a soft opening for Terry’s Bar and Grill.
Topeka business owner plans to reopen Terry’s Bar and Grill

Latest News

Sarah Dernovish and Dr. Codi Schale of VA Eastern Kansas Health spoke about the VA's Whole...
VA Eastern Kansas touts Whole Health approach for veterans
Sarah Dernovish and Dr. Codi Schale of VA Eastern Kansas Health spoke about the VA's Whole...
VA Eastern Kansas touts Whole Health approach for veterans
Pam Evans discusses the Meals for Mental Health fundraiser at Topeka's Texas Roadhouse. It...
Meals for Mental Health offers month-long method to support FSGC
Pam Evans discusses the Meals for Mental Health fundraiser at Topeka's Texas Roadhouse. It...
Meals for Mental Health offers month-long method to support FSGC
Josh Turlee and LaManda Broyles share details of the first-ever Night of Praise fundraiser for...
TRM Ministries sets first-ever Praise Night fundraiser