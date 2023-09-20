Kansas volleyball continues to climb rankings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - After its hot start to the season, KU is becoming one of the toughest teams in the country.

At 9-1 on the campaign, in the latest AVCA polls, the Jayhawks are moved to No. 17 after being No. 20 last week. In the first week of September, they were ranked No. 22 and to start week one of the season they were No. 23 after winning their first two games.

The Jayhawks next two matches are on the road both against Texas Tech Sept. 22 and 23 at 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

