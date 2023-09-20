Kansans mark National Service Dog Day as resolution passes U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are marking National Service Dog Day on Sept. 20 as a resolution to recognize the day has unanimously passed the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 20, that the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution to mark the day as National Service Dog Day.

“Service dogs provide life-saving assistance, help veterans with disabilities regain their independence and offer companionship and support to our nation’s heroes,” said Sen. Moran. “I appreciate my colleagues unanimously passing this resolution to recognize National Service Dog Day – a way to raise awareness about the unique training and tasks that service dogs perform to enable veterans with disabilities to live life to the fullest.”

Moran noted that there are thousands of service dogs estimated to work across the U.S. to help those with a wide range of disabilities and ailments. A service dog is defined as a canine specifically trained to perform tasks for a person suffering from a disability. These can include seeing eye dogs, seizure alert and response dogs for those with epilepsy and actions to help those suffering from mental health conditions like PTSD.

“Today is a very memorable and significant day in history as it symbolizes the lifesaving role that Service Dogs play in mitigating the Veteran suicide epidemic in this country,” said K9s For Warriors CEO Carl Cricco. “National Service Dog Day will help to recognize how invaluable these incredible canines are to our American heroes. Thank you, Senators Tester and Moran, as well as Congressmen Bost and Takano for playing such a critical role in helping to highlight the lifesaving work of all Service Dogs for Veterans and Americans with disabilities across the country.”

