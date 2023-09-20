Kansans mark National Service Dog Day as resolution passes U.S. Senate

FILE
FILE(WNCN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans are marking National Service Dog Day on Sept. 20 as a resolution to recognize the day has unanimously passed the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 20, that the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution to mark the day as National Service Dog Day.

“Service dogs provide life-saving assistance, help veterans with disabilities regain their independence and offer companionship and support to our nation’s heroes,” said Sen. Moran. “I appreciate my colleagues unanimously passing this resolution to recognize National Service Dog Day – a way to raise awareness about the unique training and tasks that service dogs perform to enable veterans with disabilities to live life to the fullest.”

Moran noted that there are thousands of service dogs estimated to work across the U.S. to help those with a wide range of disabilities and ailments. A service dog is defined as a canine specifically trained to perform tasks for a person suffering from a disability. These can include seeing eye dogs, seizure alert and response dogs for those with epilepsy and actions to help those suffering from mental health conditions like PTSD.

“Today is a very memorable and significant day in history as it symbolizes the lifesaving role that Service Dogs play in mitigating the Veteran suicide epidemic in this country,” said K9s For Warriors CEO Carl Cricco. “National Service Dog Day will help to recognize how invaluable these incredible canines are to our American heroes. Thank you, Senators Tester and Moran, as well as Congressmen Bost and Takano for playing such a critical role in helping to highlight the lifesaving work of all Service Dogs for Veterans and Americans with disabilities across the country.”

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka police and Federal Bureau of Investigation units early Tuesday were on the scene of an...
Heavy police presence awakens neighbors in Southwest Topeka
A silver alert has been canceled for a Topeka man who was found deceased.
Missing Topeka man found deceased following Silver Alert
Kansas Highway Patrol
“Dumb mistake” at Shawnee Co. bar leads to de-certification of KHP employee
FILE - Long-time waitress, Dawn Montgomery, stands holding a fresh, homemade pie from Bradley's...
Bradley’s Corner Café plans to reopen with familiar faces, same great food

Latest News

K-State officials said two universities - K-State and Fort Hays State University (FHSU), as...
K-State partners with Fort Hays State University to expand business development
Stormont Vail Health released an update on the number of COVID-19 patients and noticed the...
Stormont Vail notices the number of COVID-19 cases in staff is higher than COVID patients
FILE
Weekend Pittsburg cyberattack continues to disrupt jail, city operations
TFI officials said they are pleased to announce Rachelle Roosevelt, LMSW, as the new Chief...
Chief Program Officer brings 30+ years of experience to new position at TFI