Infrastructure changes may come to USD 372 if bond project is approved

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bond will for USD 372 will be up for vote on Nov. 7 as they look to make changes within Silver Lake Elementary School and Silver Lake High School.

Silver Lake Schools are asking voters to approve a 16.3 million dollar bond that would help pay for facility improvements.

The district held informational meetings this week and will host a final session on Oct. 24.

Silver Lake Schools Superintendent, Brad Womack, said that these improvements will benefit the kids even after they graduate.

“When these building were built, they were built to mirror society at the time. Today, as our students are leaving us, they’re engaging in a different society,” said Womack. “They’re engaging in a different environment and workforce environment. So, we need to be able to mimic a little bit more of the environments that our kids are going to face.”

Silver Lake said that a little over $4 million would go to the elementary school, $6 million towards the high school, and $5 million on outdoor facilities.

If the bond is approved, the average homeowner would see a property tax increase of approximately $64.69 per year.

“With the school board looking at things that we need to done to continue to move our education system forward, that’s where they settled back in on 16 million versus the 20 plus million dollar bond issue to try to make sure that we limited the impact as much as possible on the residents and taxes,” said Womack.

Womack said the bond projects will have long-lasting effects on the district and it’s students.

Voters will decide if they agree.

“The impact on our kids is the ability to have access to more programs, the ability to engage in those programs in an environment that is more realistic to what they’ll see when they leave school,” said Womack.

Click here for further information regarding the bond project.

