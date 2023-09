TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural High School junior Jack Rogers is certainly a ‘Good Kid’.

Rogers maintains a 4.0 GPA and he’s a member of the yearbook staff. He’s also president of the WRHS Yoyo Club, which he founded.

Rogers is a top taekwondo student and helps to mentor younger kids just learning the sport. He also plays guitar in the band at Fellowship Church.

